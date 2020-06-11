Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babri masjid demolition case: Court records statements of 2 more accused

A special CBI court trying the 1992 Babri masjid demolition case on Thursday recorded statements of two more accused, including BJP MP Lallu Singh, allowing them to explain away prosecution evidence against them over their roles in razing the structure.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-06-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 22:12 IST
Babri masjid demolition case: Court records statements of 2 more accused

A special CBI court trying the 1992 Babri masjid demolition case on Thursday recorded statements of two more accused, including BJP MP Lallu Singh, allowing them to explain away prosecution evidence against them over their roles in razing the structure. The second accused whose statement was recorded by the Special CBI Court (Ayodhya Prakaran), headed by Special Judge S K Yadav, was Kamlesh Tripathi.

The court had earlier summoned the duo for recording of their statements under section 313 of the CrPC. Except the two, no other accused were present in the court. After recording their statements, Additional Sessions Judge Yadav issued summonses to six more accused to be present in the court on Friday to have their statements recorded under section 313 of CrPC.

The six are Santosh Dubey, Ram Chandra Khatri , Jai Bhagwan Goel, Om Prakash Pandey, Amar Nath Goel and Jai Bhagwan Singh. Recording of statements under S 313 of the CrPC provides the accused an opportunity to explain away the prosecution evidence against him. The counsel for Satish Pradhan, an octogenarian, and Pawan Kumar Pandey submitted their addresses to the court.

The court also directed the remaining of 32 accused to furnish their addresses as it mulled over the possibility of recording their statements through video conferences. Some of the 32 accused have already appeared in person before the court and have got their statements recorded.

The court is at present engaged in recording statements of accused under section 313 of the CrPC, a stage in the trial which follows the completion of examination of prosecution witnesses. The statements of others, including former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, are yet to be recorded. Earlier this week, the special court had said that Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti should be prepared to appear in person whenever summoned to record their statements. However, as video conferencing facilities are being arranged in the court, the remaining accused may not need to appear before it in person. The three leaders were earlier exempted from personal appearance in the court till further order. The court has been conducting day-to-day proceedings in order to conclude the trial by August 31, as directed by the Supreme Court. The Babri Masjid was demolished in December 1992 by "kar sevaks" who claimed that the mosque in Ayodhya was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

India doing 'pretty well' in fight against COVID-19; will 'win this war': Govt

India is doing pretty well in its fight against the COVID-19 and will win this war, the Centre said on Thursday, asserting that though the country adopted the same principles that China did to contain coronavirus spread, its experience was ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble, bonds rally on downbeat Fed outlook

Global equity markets fell sharply on Thursday in their worst sell-off since markets crashed in March, while safe-haven assets rose after the Federal Reserves sobering outlook cast doubt on hopes for a V-shaped recovery from the coronavirus...

U.S. House Republicans to put forward their own police reform plan

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will put forward their own proposal on police reform that would focus on performance, transparency and accountability, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday.McCarthy told re...

Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff wins nomination to run for U.S. Senate after chaotic vote

Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff has clinched his partys nomination for a U.S. Senate seat representing the state, three years after narrowly losing a special House election for a district that had been a Republican stronghold, election results ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020