Babri masjid demolition case: Court records statements of 2 more accused

A special CBI court trying the 1992 Babri masjid demolition case on Thursday recorded statements of two more accused, including BJP MP Lallu Singh, allowing them to explain away prosecution evidence against them over their roles in razing the structure. The second accused whose statement was recorded by the Special CBI Court (Ayodhya Prakaran), headed by Special Judge S K Yadav, was Kamlesh Tripathi.

The court had earlier summoned the duo for recording of their statements under section 313 of the CrPC. Except the two, no other accused were present in the court. After recording their statements, Additional Sessions Judge Yadav issued summonses to six more accused to be present in the court on Friday to have their statements recorded under section 313 of CrPC.

The six are Santosh Dubey, Ram Chandra Khatri , Jai Bhagwan Goel, Om Prakash Pandey, Amar Nath Goel and Jai Bhagwan Singh. Recording of statements under S 313 of the CrPC provides the accused an opportunity to explain away the prosecution evidence against him. The counsel for Satish Pradhan, an octogenarian, and Pawan Kumar Pandey submitted their addresses to the court.

The court also directed the remaining of 32 accused to furnish their addresses as it mulled over the possibility of recording their statements through video conferences. Some of the 32 accused have already appeared in person before the court and have got their statements recorded.

The court is at present engaged in recording statements of accused under section 313 of the CrPC, a stage in the trial which follows the completion of examination of prosecution witnesses. The statements of others, including former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, are yet to be recorded. Earlier this week, the special court had said that Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti should be prepared to appear in person whenever summoned to record their statements. However, as video conferencing facilities are being arranged in the court, the remaining accused may not need to appear before it in person. The three leaders were earlier exempted from personal appearance in the court till further order. The court has been conducting day-to-day proceedings in order to conclude the trial by August 31, as directed by the Supreme Court. The Babri Masjid was demolished in December 1992 by "kar sevaks" who claimed that the mosque in Ayodhya was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple.