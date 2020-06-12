Left Menu
Minneapolis police officers condemn officer charged in George Floyd's death

More than a dozen Minneapolis police officers on Thursday condemned the former policeman charged with killing George Floyd in an open letter and said they were prepared to embrace "change, reform and rebuilding." The letter, posted on the website of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune newspaper, follows weeks of protests over the death of Floyd under ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's knee and a vote by city leaders to disband the police department. "We wholeheartedly condemn Derek Chauvin," the 14 officers wrote in the letter.

Reuters | Minneapolis | Updated: 12-06-2020
Minneapolis police officers condemn officer charged in George Floyd's death
More than a dozen Minneapolis police officers on Thursday condemned the former policeman charged with killing George Floyd in an open letter and said they were prepared to embrace "change, reform and rebuilding." The letter, posted on the website of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune newspaper, follows weeks of protests over the death of Floyd under ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's knee and a vote by city leaders to disband the police department.

"We wholeheartedly condemn Derek Chauvin," the 14 officers wrote in the letter. "Like us, Derek Chauvin took an oath to hold the sanctity of life most precious. Derek Chauvin failed as a human and stripped George Floyd of his dignity and life. This is not who we are." The officers said that the sentiments expressed in their letter was broad within the Minneapolis police department. The officers said they "are not the union or the administration" but expressed support for Chief Medaria Arradondo.

Arradondo has faced calls for his resignation following the death of Floyd, 46. "We stand ready to listen and embrace the calls for change, reform and rebuilding," the 15 officers wrote. "We are with you moving forward. We want to work with you and regain your trust."

