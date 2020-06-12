Pentagon chief orders review of National Guard's response to protests

Pentagon chief orders review of National Guard's response to protestsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2020 05:59 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 05:59 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper has ordered a review of the National Guard's response to recent protests over police brutality and racism, the Pentagon said on Thursday. "The report will address a range of issues, including training, equipping, organizing, manning, deployment, and employment of National Guard forces," a statement said.
Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy will conduct the review, it said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mark Esper
- National Guard
- Ryan McCarthy
- COVID-19