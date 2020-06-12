Skill mapping of 16 lakh migrants done for mobile app: Bihar Minister

Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary said that the app being created by the state government to provide work to migrants is almost ready with the skill mapping of 16 lakh skilled and semi-skilled workers having been done. The migrants will get notification for jobs in various industrial units in the state over the phone.

"The app being created by the state government to provide work to migrants in various industrial units on the basis of skills is almost ready with the skill mapping of 16 lakh skilled and semi-skilled workers," Choudhary tweeted. Out of the 16 lakh, 8.40 lakh construction workers have been identified. (ANI)