French police stage protest on Paris' Champs Elysees

French police stage protest on Paris' Champs ElyseesReuters | Paris | Updated: 12-06-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 14:06 IST
French police staged a protest on Paris' Champs Elysees on Friday, demonstrating against restrictions on restraint holds they can use, and curbs imposed by the government in response to public anger cases of police brutality in France.
Reuters TV showed police unions that had parked dozens of vehicles at the foot of the Arc de Triomphe. One van carried a poster reading "No police, no peace". Another carried graphic images of injuries sustained by police officers attacked in the line of duty, with the words: "Who is massacring who?".
