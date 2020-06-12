Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka Police officer suspended for late submission of charge sheet in Hubli sedition case

An inspector of Hubli Rural police station on Friday was suspended for delaying the submission of a charge sheet in the matter relating to sedition charges against three Kashmiri students for making a video with pro-Pakistan slogan.

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-06-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 14:40 IST
Karnataka Police officer suspended for late submission of charge sheet in Hubli sedition case
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

An inspector of Hubli Rural police station on Friday was suspended for delaying the submission of a charge sheet in the matter relating to sedition charges against three Kashmiri students for making a video with pro-Pakistan slogan.

A second Joint Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in February sent the three students, identified as Basit Ashik Sophi (19), Talib Majid (19) and Amir Mohiuddin (23), to police custody till February 28.

The Kashmiri students are under judicial custody since February 17 following their arrest for raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting a video of the same on social media on the night of February 16. (ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Four killed and "many injured" in blast in Kabul mosque - Ministry of Interior

A blast in a Kabul mosque during Friday prayers killed at least four people and wounded many more, Afghanistans interior ministry said on Friday. Explosives placed inside the Shir Shah-E-Suri Mosque exploded during Friday prayers, said a Mi...

Mahindra reports net loss of Rs 3,255 cr in Q4

Mahindra Mahindra MM on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,255.02 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The company along with Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd MVML had posted a net profit of Rs 969.25 crore for the...

SC allows Tamil Nadu to find means to sell liquor through online or physical outlets

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Tamil Nadu government to find out ways and means to sell liquor, whether online or at physical outlets in the state. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, said it is not for a co...

DNA of openness and tolerance that India, US were known for has disappeared: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the DNA of openness and tolerance that India and the US were known for has disappeared, and those creating divisions and weakening their country are now claiming to be nationalists. He also attack...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020