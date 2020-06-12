Time for any Brexit extension has passed, UK minister Gove says

Time for any Brexit extension has passed, UK minister Gove saysReuters | London | Updated: 12-06-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:17 IST
Britain will not extend the transition period with the European Union beyond its year-end deadline, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on Friday, adding the moment has now passed.
"I formally confirmed the UK will not extend the transition period & the moment for extension has now passed. On 1 January 2021 we will take back control and regain our political & economic independence," Gove said on Twitter.
