Left Menu
Development News Edition

In rare appeal to Israeli public, UAE warns against annexation

Some Israeli officials have dismissed the notion that applying sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank would slow a discreet opening between Israel and Arab countries - particularly with Gulf states who share Israeli concerns over Iran. But, in a rare appeal to the Israeli public by an Arab official, the UAE's ambassador to Washington, Youssef Al Otaiba, said the move would be what he called an "illegal takeover" of land Palestinians seek for a state.

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:30 IST
In rare appeal to Israeli public, UAE warns against annexation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Israel cannot expect to normalize relations with the Arab world if it annexes land in the occupied West Bank, a United Arab Emirates envoy wrote in Israel's top newspaper on Friday. Some Israeli officials have dismissed the notion that applying sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank would slow a discreet opening between Israel and Arab countries - particularly with Gulf states who share Israeli concerns over Iran.

But, in a rare appeal to the Israeli public by an Arab official, the UAE's ambassador to Washington, Youssef Al Otaiba, said the move would be what he called an "illegal takeover" of land Palestinians seek for a state. "Annexation would - certainly and immediately - upend all Israeli aspirations for improved security, economic and cultural ties with the Arab world and the UAE," he wrote in an op-ed in Israel's best-selling daily, Yedioth Ahronoth, published in Hebrew.

Israel has no diplomatic relations with Gulf Arab countries, but common concerns over Iran's regional influence have led to a limited thaw in ties. In May, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad made the first known flight by a UAE carrier to Israel, carrying coronavirus aid for the Palestinians. "All the progress that you've seen and the attitudes that have been changing towards Israel, people becoming more accepting of Israel and less hostile to Israel, all of that could be undermined by a decision to annex," Al Otaiba said in a separate interview with The National, an Abu Dhabi-based newspaper.

Egypt and Jordan are the only two Arab countries with which Israel has formal relations. The Israeli government intends to begin debating annexation on July 1. While the move won support in U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East plan, an Israeli minister on Thursday said there were gaps with Washington on the issue and that the two allies had yet to agree on a map of territorial lines.

Responding to Al Otaiba's op-ed, Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lior Haiat said on Twitter: "Peace is an opportunity for the whole Middle East, and provides the potential for us all. "The U.S. Peace Initiative (Trump plan) is a starting point to realize this vision," he added.

Palestinians say annexation would make their statehood goal impossible and call for international sanctions against Israel.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

No coercive action against employers, wage dispute be sorted out: SC

The Supreme Court Friday directed that no coercive action be taken against the employers for failing to pay full wages to their employees during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period and said efforts should be made to sort out the differe...

Slow transmission of bank rate cuts impacts returns on HAM road projects: India Ratings

Slow transmission of the RBI-prescribed bank rate cuts in project lending rates will impact debt service coverage ratios in operational hybrid annuity model HAM based projects, says India Ratings. The RBI has slashed repo rates by almost ...

PSBs disburse Rs 14,691-cr loan to MSMEs under emergency credit guarantee scheme

The Finance Ministry on Friday said public sector banks have disbursed Rs 14,690.84 crore till June 11, under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme ECLGS for the MSME sector, hit hard by the coronavirus-induced lockdown...

Collective efforts needed to eradicate child labour, says Gangwar

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Friday emphasised on the need for collective efforts by all stakeholders to eradicate child labour. Children are an integral part of any country and they need to be empowered with protection of their r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020