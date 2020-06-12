Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain unveils plans to impose EU border checks in stages

The government said for the first six months of 2021 the new requirements would be introduced in stages, recognising the impact of COVID-19 as companies prepare for new customs systems with Britain's biggest trading partner. This is a U-turn from February when Britain said it planned to introduce import controls on EU goods at the border once a status-quo transition period with the EU ends on Dec. 31.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 19:24 IST
Britain unveils plans to impose EU border checks in stages

Britain will introduce border checks with the European Union in stages from Jan. 1, reversing an original plan so it can now give companies struggling with the coronavirus crisis more time to fill out forms and pay tariffs. The government said for the first six months of 2021 the new requirements would be introduced in stages, recognising the impact of COVID-19 as companies prepare for new customs systems with Britain's biggest trading partner.

This is a U-turn from February when Britain said it planned to introduce import controls on EU goods at the border once a status-quo transition period with the EU ends on Dec. 31. Companies have long called on the government to give them more clarity about what new border checks will be in force, with critics saying Britain was not ready to operate its own customs system, lacking both the personnel and infrastructure.

But the government said it would not extend the transition period that began when Britain left the bloc in January. Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove, speaking before his department announced the new measures, said London had informed the EU of this on Friday. "The moment for extension has now passed," he added, after the leaders of Scotland and Wales appealed for a delay to avoid an "extraordinarily reckless" move.

With the EU repeating that time is running out to secure a deal on a future relationship, some officials hope a video meeting between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday could help break an impasse in the talks. Britain has stepped up preparations for leaving the EU's customs union and single market at the end of the year, reinforcing teams working on Brexit after some officials were diverted to tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

But some trade experts say the government has yet to employ the number of officials needed or build the necessary infrastructure to allow the new border to operate. Britain said on Friday that from Jan. 1, traders importing standard goods would need to keep sufficient records but would have up to six months to complete customs declarations.

While tariffs will need to be paid on imports, payments can be deferred until the customs declaration has been made. Further steps will be introduced in April for those importing animal and plant goods, while a full border controls system will be in force by July. Sam Lowe, senior research fellow at the Centre for European Reform, said Britain could face chaos if it did not get it right. "COVID-19 has also made things worse ... and government just hasn't had the time to fully prepare itself for a full fat border," he said. (Additional reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese, Grant McCool, Alison Williams and Frances Kerry)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala HC stays earlier order allowing bus operators to collect hiked fare amid lockdown

A division bench of Kerala High Court on Friday stayed the order of a single judge bench allowing bus operators to collect the hiked fare from passengers in the state amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The division bench of Chief Justic...

UK economy takes 25% hit from COVID, recovery seen slow

Britains economy shrank by a quarter over March and April as entire sectors were shuttered by the coronavirus lockdown in what looks likely to be the bottom of a catastrophic crash before a long and slow recovery.Dwarfing previous downturns...

Road To 20: Abhishek Bachchan remembers working with mother Jaya Bachchan for first time

Sharing another set of anecdotes as a part of his RoadTo20 series, actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday remembered working with his mother and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan for the first time. Bachchan, who will complete 20 years in the Indian c...

No coercive action against employers, wage dispute be sorted out: SC

The Supreme Court Friday directed that no coercive action be taken against the employers for failing to pay full wages to their employees during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period and said efforts should be made to sort out the differe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020