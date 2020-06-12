Left Menu
Rajnath Singh holds meeting with CDS, services chiefs to review Ladakh situation

Amid the standoff with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and the services chiefs to review the situation in Ladakh, sources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the standoff with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and the services chiefs to review the situation in Ladakh, sources said. The Chinese military started a build-up along the Line of Actual Control in May first week along with the Ladakh sector and Sikkim where they came to the Naku La area and had a face-off with the Indian troops there.

The two countries have held military and diplomatic talks to resolve the stand-off in Eastern Ladakh. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said on Thursday that the two countries were involved in military and diplomatic engagements to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

"Both sides are maintaining their military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the situation at the earliest to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas," he had said. China's foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying also said that the two countries have conducted effective communication and reached an agreement on properly handling the situation in the west section of the China-India boundary.

The spokesperson said that the two sides were taking actions in line with the agreement. China had moved its troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh areas including the Finger area, Pangong Tso Lake, and Galwan Nala area.

Talks were held between 14 Corps Chief Lt Gen Harinder Singh and Chinese Maj Gen Liu Lin at Moldo opposite Chushul earlier this month which were followed by Major General level-talks. After the first round of talks, the armies of two countries disengaged by going back by 2-2.5 km from their standoff positions at Galwan Nala, PP-15 and Hot Springs.

The Chinese side has deployed over 10,000 troops and heavy weaponry including tanks and long-range artillery guns along the Line of Control in the Ladakh sector. India wants that China should de-induct troops to bring an end to tensions. Talks are being held for resolving the dispute at three sites including the Galwan area, Patrolling Point 15 (114 Brigade area) and Patrolling Point 17 (Hot Springs) at multiple levels. (ANI)

