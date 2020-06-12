Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran to press South Korea to release blocked funds

"South Korea's ban on Iran's use of its central bank resources to buy basic goods, medicine and humanitarian items is in no way acceptable, and we expect the South Korean government to lift this restriction as soon as possible," President Hassan Rouhani said, in remarks carried by state news agency IRNA. He instructed the head of the Iranian central bank to follow up the matter through legal channels and international forums, IRNA said.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 12-06-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 21:50 IST
Iran to press South Korea to release blocked funds

Iran called on Friday for South Korea to release billions of dollars in funds frozen because of U.S. sanctions. "South Korea's ban on Iran's use of its central bank resources to buy basic goods, medicine and humanitarian items is in no way acceptable, and we expect the South Korean government to lift this restriction as soon as possible," President Hassan Rouhani said, in remarks carried by state news agency IRNA.

He instructed the head of the Iranian central bank to follow up the matter through legal channels and international forums, IRNA said. Rouhani did not cite a figure for the frozen funds, but the news agency Borna quoted Hossein Tanhayi, head of the Iran-South Korea chamber of commerce, as saying between $6.5 billion and $9 billion belonging to Iran was blocked in South Korean banks.

"Iran intends to take legal action against this ..., but this is not an easy path and it is time-consuming," Tanhayi said. South Korea's imports of Iranian oil have been zero since May 2019, when the United States revoked waivers which had allowed some countries to continue buying Iranian oil without falling foul of U.S. sanctions.

The United States re-imposed sanctions on Iran in 2018 after President Donald Trump withdrew from a deal to lift them in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear programme. Tehran calls the U.S. sanctions economic warfare. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in May that preliminary steps had been taken to set up a channel to allow Iran to use funds in South Korea to buy humanitarian goods. Weeks later South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Seoul was sending $500,000 worth of medicine to Iran.

In March, France, Germany and Britain exported medical goods to Iran in the first transaction conducted under a trade mechanism set up to barter humanitarian goods and food without breaching U.S. financial sanctions.

TRENDING

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand, tally rises to 1,656

Jharkhand reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total tally in the state to 1,656, according to a government bulletin. Of the total cases, 963 were active cases was 963 while 685 people have been cured and discharged from hos...

One American city's model of policing reform means building 'social currency'

Zsakhiem James, a police captain in Camden, New Jersey - once considered the most dangerous city in the United States - sees every encounter with a resident as an opportunity to build social currency to prevent or solve a future crime.Thats...

Racial Protests: "Shameful" to threaten Churchill statue, says UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was absurd and shameful that a statue of Winston Churchill was at risk of attack by activists, his strongest statement yet on growing protests against the legacies of past leaders. Anti...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises after biggest pullback since March

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Friday, as bargain hunters returned after a punishing session a day earlier, but the indexes were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears over new coronavirus cases and economic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020