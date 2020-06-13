Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S.'s Pompeo to meet China's top diplomat in Hawaii seeking to ease tensions - media

Pompeo has been vocal in criticizing China on a range of issues from the origins of the coronavirus pandemic to its Hong Kong policy to the treatment of its ethnic and religious minorities, The U.S. State Department and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 14:06 IST
U.S.'s Pompeo to meet China's top diplomat in Hawaii seeking to ease tensions - media

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Hawaii, trying to ease tensions between the world's two largest economies over various issues, according to media reports.

Pompeo was planning the trip "quietly" and the arrangements were not yet finalized, Politico said. Pompeo has been vocal in criticizing China on a range of issues from the origins of the coronavirus pandemic to its Hong Kong policy to the treatment of its ethnic and religious minorities,

The U.S. State Department and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Hong Kong's South China Morning Post newspaper cited an unidentified source as saying that Yang, a state councilor and member of the Communist Party Politburo, will represent the Chinese side for the meeting.

Relations between the countries have deteriorated in recent months, and U.S. President Donald Trump has said he could even sever relations. Pompeo said last month that China could have prevented the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people around the world by being more transparent about the coronavirus and accused it of refusing to share information.

He also said Chinese plans to impose national security laws on Hong Kong would be the "death knell" for the former British colony's autonomy.

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

Fast & Furious 9: Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, Francis Ngannou join the cast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital moves HC for quashing FIR for 'violating' COVID-19 norms

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital SGRH has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking quashing of an FIR lodged against its medical superintendent by Delhi police for allegedly violating COVID-19 regulation norms. The petition is listed for hearing on M...

Meghalaya CM holds interactions with health minister, Golf Club officials to discuss infrastructure

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday held interactions with state health minister AL Hek and officials of the Golf Club here to discuss ways and measures to strengthen infrastructure facilities.Held interactions with Minister ...

RSS affiliate demands stringent laws to curb web series 'hurting fabric of Bharatiya society'

By Pragya Kaushika Sanskar Bharti, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS, in its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Karini has condemned the hateful violence, sexuality, nudity and use of derogatory content for Bharatiya army in a web...

4 children among 5 of family killed in lightning strike in Assam

Fivemembers of a family, including four children, have been killedand two other minors injured in a lightning strike in AssamsKarimganj district, police said on SaturdayThey were struck by lightning on Friday evening whenthey were inside th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020