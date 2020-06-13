Attack on cops: Four get bail, asked to contribute in CM Fund

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to four persons, arrested for allegedly attacking some police personnel engaged in COVID-19 lockdown duty, but ordered them to contribute Rs 5,000 each towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. According to police, the four accused were part of a mob that had attacked a police team during its road march in Mumbai's suburban Govandi on April 26, when the lockdown was stricter as compared to now.

Justice Bharati Dangre on Friday granted bail to the four accused after it was revealed that they had been arrested on the basis of the age description alone and no proper identification parade was conducted or any concrete evidence was submitted by the investigating agency. Observing that the incident of attack on police was "unfortunate" in the present scenario, the court said, "The fact that several such incidents and occurrences are being reported in the entire country cannot be lost sight of." Stating that the accused were entitled to get benefit of doubt, the court said that the act needs to be tackled in a serious way.

The accused are entitled to get bail with a stipulation that they must deposit Rs 5,000 each in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund immediately upon their release, the judge said. The failure in paying the amount will lead to recall of the bail order, the court said.