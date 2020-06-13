One arrested, two leopard hide, bones seized in Odisha

The Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested a man in Odisha's Nayagarh and seized two leopard hide and animal bones from his possession. "Two leopard skins and animal bones were seized from his possession, for which he has been arrested and being presented in the court of JMFC, Ranpur today. Skin and bones will be sent to Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun for examination," said J.N. Pankaj, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), STF, Odisha.

The accused identified as Laxmidhar Nayak (36) was arrested near the Sana Maninag forest in Nayagarh. STF conducted a raid near the forest after receiving information about a deal of sale of leopard skin and bones by wildlife criminals. A case has been registered against him under multiple sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. (ANI)