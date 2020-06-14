SC video conferencing facilitation rooms set up in 7 District Courts Complexes of Delhi
The Supreme Court has notified that video conferencing facilitation rooms have been set up in seven District Courts Complexes of Delhi to facilitate lawyers and litigants to join hearing of their respective matters listed before the apex court.
"It is notified for the information of all concerned that in compliance with the directions of Hon'ble Chief justice of India, the Registry, in accordance with the Delhi High Court has set up Supreme Court Video Conferencing Facilitation Rooms [SCI VC Room] in seven District Courts Complexes of Delhi for facilitating learned Advocates and litigants to join hearing of their respective matters listed before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in Virtual Courts through video conferencing," read a circular from the top court.
As per the circular, the District Court Complexes where these rooms have been set up are Rohini, Dwarka, Patiala House, Tis Hazari, Saket, Rouse Avenue and Karkardooma. (ANI)
