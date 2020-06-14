Social distancing norms flouted at Cong's MLA protest in Chhattisgarh
Norms of social distancing were allegedly flouted at a protest organised by Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal in the district here.ANI | Korea (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 14-06-2020 04:58 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 04:58 IST
Norms of social distancing were allegedly flouted at a protest organised by Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal in the district here. Jaiswal was staging a protest to demand the reinstatement of 32 workers of a company.
Jaiswal said, "Based on a fictitious probe, the workers were sacked by South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. during previous BJP government in the state." In a video of the incident, Jaiswal could be seen surrounded by nearly a dozen protesters with some of them seen without masks. They raised slogans and held placards against the sacking of workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)
