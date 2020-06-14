77 COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab today

A total of 77 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 3,140, the state health department said. According to the official data, the total number of cases includes 2,356 recovered, 717 active cases and 67 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 3,20,922.

With 311 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus death toll has now reached 9,195.Out of the total number of cases, 1,49,348 are active and 1,62,379 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)