4 more ITBP personnel test positive for COVID-19

Four more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday. There are a total of 33 active cases and 195 have recovered till date, according to an ITBP bulletin.

Out of the total active cases, 21 cases are in Delhi while 12 are at other different locations. The condition of all admitted is stable. Meanwhile, India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922 on Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)