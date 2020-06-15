Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 15

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 18 ** BRUSSELS - Eastern Partnership leaders' videoconference - 1300 GMT COPENHAGEN - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Copenhagen Democracy Summit (to Jun. 19) BELGRADE - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Serbia (to June 19). BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19).

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 17:31 IST
For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JUNE 15 ** ISTANBUL - Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif visits Turkey (Final Day). ** RIYADH - Saudi T20 virtual conference on a post-COVID-19 world

** WASHINGTON DC - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks in a virtual panel discussion about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe and how the IMF will support sustainable development as part of the recovery. - 1430 GMT ** VILNIUS - Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz will meet with foreign ministers of Lithuania - Linas Linkevicius, Latvia - Edgar Rinkevics and Estonia - Urmas Reinsalu in Vilnius on Monday to consult on the lifting of COVID-19-related restrictions, among other issues.

BRUSSELS - EU Informal video conference meeting of energy ministers. BRUSSELS - EU Informal video conference meeting of foreign affairs ministers.

BRUSSELS - EU Informal video conference of ministers responsible for cohesion policy. GLOBAL - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). BRUSSELS - EU-UK officials meet to assess progress in Brexit talks ahead of EU summit

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 16 ** JERUSALEM - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Israel (to June 17).

** BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for research Mariya Gabriel speaks to EU lawmakers on the impact of the recovery plan on the research and innovation sector in the EU. - 0700 GMT ** BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for cohesion and reforms Elise Ferreira gives a press conference on the EU long-term budget and its recovery fund. - 1230 GMT

MOSCOW – Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, visits Russia and holds talks with Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov. BRUSSELS - Ministers responsible of European affairs meet via videoconference to discuss EU-UK relations - briefing by the EU's Brexit negotiator - the EU's recovery fund and the bloc's long-term budget.

BRUSSELS - EU Informal video conference meeting of foreign affairs ministers (defence). BRUSSELS - EU Informal video conference meeting of ministers for European affairs.

BRUSSELS - NATO pre-defence ministerial online news conference by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

WENDESDAY, JUNE 17 ** BRUSSELS - European lawmakers dicuss with the EU Commission and EU Council the future EU financing and economic recovery in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic - 1415 GMT

STRASBOURG - European Commission Vice-President Suica presents a report on the "Impact of Demographic Change". GLOBAL - United Nation's World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. MOSCOW - Russian Energy minister Alexander Valentinovich Novak attends a conference on COVID-19 and the future of energy sector. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 18 ** BRUSSELS - Eastern Partnership leaders' videoconference - 1300 GMT

COPENHAGEN - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Copenhagen Democracy Summit (to Jun. 19) BELGRADE - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Serbia (to June 19).

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 19 TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen, speaks by video link at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit - 1100 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU video conference meeting of the members of the European Council. MINSK – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Minsk on 19 June. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 20 GLOBAL - World Refugee Day. Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 22 BEIJING – China's Premier Li Keqiang will meet with European Union leaders online. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 23 KUALA LUMPUR, MalaysiaAPEC finance senior officials' meeting (to June 25). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU's budget chief Johannes Hahn, present the EU draft general budget for 2021 and the annual management and performance report for 2019.

BERLIN - 72nd anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift. MOSCOW - Abkhazia's President Aslan Bzhania will attend Moscow’s Victory Day parade, rescheduled by Russian President Vladimir Putin for June 24

CHISINAU - Moldovan President Igor Dodon will attend a military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War. BRUSSELS - Vice president of the EU Commission, Frans Timmermans, presents the bloc's smart sector integration. Mongolia – Mongolian State Great Hural Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 25 LOS ANGELES - 11th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 26

GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 27 Iceland – President election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 29 PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 18th anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash. BEJING/TAIPEI - 10th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan.

LUXEMBOURG - European ministers for agriculture and fisheries meet for talks. (to June 30). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 01 MOSCOW – Russian Federation Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 5 Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - President election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 7

Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 8 TOKYO - IMF Deputy Managing Director Furusawa, ADB President Asakawa speak at Columbia-hosted seminar - 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 18 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.(to July 19).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 21 SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, July 31

VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST, 09 BELARUS – Belarus President Election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

