Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia jails ex-U.S. marine for 16 years on spying charges

A Russian court convicted former U.S. marine Paul Whelan of spying for the United States on Monday and sentenced him to 16 years in jail, a ruling that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said outraged Washington. Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained by agents from Russia’s Federal Security Service in a Moscow hotel room on Dec. 28, 2018 as he prepared to attend a wedding.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 18:41 IST
Russia jails ex-U.S. marine for 16 years on spying charges

A Russian court convicted former U.S. marine Paul Whelan of spying for the United States on Monday and sentenced him to 16 years in jail, a ruling that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said outraged Washington.

Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained by agents from Russia’s Federal Security Service in a Moscow hotel room on Dec. 28, 2018 as he prepared to attend a wedding. Russia says Whelan, 50, was caught with a computer flash drive containing classified information. Whelan, who pleaded not guilty, said he was set up in a sting operation and had thought the drive, given to him by a Russian acquaintance, contained holiday photos.

"This is all political theatre," said Whelan, who watched proceedings from a glass box inside the Moscow city courtroom. He told the judge he had not understood the verdict as proceedings were conducted in Russian without translation.

Whelan had held up a piece of paper on which he denounced the proceedings as a "sham trial" and asked for U.S. President Donald Trump and the leaders of Britain, Canada and Ireland to take "decisive action". Whelan's lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, said an appeal would be made against the verdict. Questioning the court's independence, Whelan's family said in a statement "Russian judges are political not legal entities".

Pompeo said Washington was furious and wanted Moscow to immediately free Whelan. "The United States is outraged by the decision of a Russian court today to convict U.S. citizen Paul Whelan after a secret trial, with secret evidence, and without appropriate allowances for defense witnesses," said Pompeo.

"The treatment of Paul Whelan at the hands of Russian authorities has been appalling. Russia failed to provide Mr. Whelan with a fair hearing before an independent and impartial tribunal; and during his detention has put his life at risk by ignoring his long-standing medical condition; and unconscionably kept him isolated from family and friends." John Sullivan, U.S. Ambassador to Russia, told reporters that no evidence had been produced to prove Whelan's guilt during what he called a mockery of justice. The ruling would not have "a good impact" on ties between Moscow and Washington - already strained by a range of issues - but that dialogue would continue, he said.

PRISONER SWAP? Zherebenkov said Whelan was told when he was detained that he would be part of a prisoner swap with the United States and that he believed this was what Moscow now wanted to do.

The Russian Foreign Ministry told the Russian news agency RIA it had proposed detailed prisoner swaps to Washington many times but gave no further details. Moscow has called for the release of two Russians jailed in the United States - arms dealer Viktor Bout, who agreed to sell weapons to U.S. undercover agents posing as Colombian guerrillas planning to attack American soldiers, and Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was convicted of conspiracy to smuggle cocaine.

Zherebenkov said he believed Moscow wanted to do a deal involving Bout and Yaroshenko. Whelan did not oppose the idea of formally asking Russia to pardon him, Zherebenkov said, but wanted to appeal against the verdict first. Bout's wife, Alla, told the RIA news agency on Monday she was ready to pen an appeal to U.S. authorities asking them to swap her husband for Whelan.

A New York court in 2012 sentenced Bout, subject of a book called "Merchant of Death" and inspiration for the film "Lord of War" starring Nicolas Cage, to 25 years in jail. Whelan will serve his sentence in a maximum security prison, the court said. State prosecutors had sought an 18-year term. (Additional reporting by Alexander Marrow and Anton Kolodyazhnyy in Moscow Editing by Timothy Heritage and Peter Graff)

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Roof insulation for COVID-19 coaches in high temperature areas: Railways

The Railways will insulate the roofs of COVID-19 isolation coaches deployed in areas which experience high temperatures to make their interiors cooler and more comfortable for patients, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said Monday. The Railw...

U.S. Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights, ruling that a landmark federal law forbidding workplace discrimination protects gay and transgender employees.The 6-3 ruling represented the biggest moment for ...

HC asks UP govt to explain ‘restrictions’ on hospitals treating non-COVID ailments

The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to inform it of restrictions on out-patient departments of government and private hospitals on treating non-COVID-19 patients. The state government and Allahabads chief m...

Punjab seeks review of ordinances on farm sector, CM says these will lead to 'exploitation' of farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the decision to promulgate three Ordinances on the farm sector, saying these will lead to exploitation of farmers by organised trade and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020