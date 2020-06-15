U.S. Supreme Court snubs Trump on challenge to California 'sanctuary' laws

U.S. Supreme Court snubs Trump on challenge to California 'sanctuary' lawsReuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 19:15 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed President Donald Trump a defeat in his legal showdown with the most-populous U.S. state, declining to hear his administration's challenge to "sanctuary" laws in California that protect immigrants from deportation.
The justices left in place a lower court ruling that upheld the bulk of three laws in the Democratic-governed state that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement authorities. The Trump administration had appealed that ruling to the high court.
