Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court snubs Trump on challenge to California 'sanctuary' laws

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed President Donald Trump a defeat in his legal showdown with the most-populous U.S. state, declining to hear his administration's challenge to "sanctuary" laws in California that protect immigrants from deportation.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-06-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 19:52 IST
U.S. Supreme Court snubs Trump on challenge to California 'sanctuary' laws

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed President Donald Trump a defeat in his legal showdown with the most-populous U.S. state, declining to hear his administration's challenge to "sanctuary" laws in California that protect immigrants from deportation. The justices left in place a lower court ruling that upheld the bulk of three laws in the Democratic-governed state that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement authorities. The Trump administration had appealed that ruling to the high court.

Trump, seeking re-election on Nov. 3, has made his hardline immigration policies a focus of his presidency, including a crackdown on legal and illegal immigration. His administration sued California in 2018 in federal court, accusing the state of unlawfully obstructing enforcement of federal immigration law and saying the measures violate the U.S. Constitution's provision that federal laws take precedence over state laws.

The California "sanctuary" laws in question prohibit private employers in the state from voluntarily cooperating with federal immigration officials and bar local law enforcement authorities from sharing information with federal officials about the release of potentially deportable immigrants from custody. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, has argued that the laws protect privacy in the workplace and prevent the state from being coerced into enforcing federal immigration law

The Republican president has called California's sanctuary laws "deadly and unconstitutional" and said the state "provides safe harbor to some of the most vicious and violent offenders on Earth." While his administration has said such laws can impede the ability of U.S. agents to take immigrants charged or convicted of crimes into custody, advocates have said cooperation can unfairly ensnare immigrants in deportation proceedings.

The lawsuit is part of Trump's feud with California, where he won only 32 percent of the votes in the 2016 election. Trump has criticized California and other Democratic-led states and cities for their approach not only to immigration enforcement but to crime, homelessness and environmental regulation.

The U.S. Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Students allowed to stay in hostels till end of examination: IIMC to HC

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication IIMC Monday told the Delhi High Court that the students, who are presently staying in the hostels, will be allowed to avail the facility till end of their examination this year. The institutes subm...

Kyrgyz PM Abylgaziev resigns over graft probe

The prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev, resigned on Monday, citing a corruption probe against his former subordinates which he said undermined trust in the cabinet and limited its ability to combat the coronavirus pande...

UK Parliament panel calls for UK citizenship for foreign healthcare workers

An influential UK parliamentary panel on Monday called on the government to offer British citizenship to all foreign healthcare workers, including Indians, in recognition of their tireless work on the COVID-19 frontline of the country. In a...

Shah visits LNJP; orders CCTV in COVID-19 wards of all designated hospitals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed the Delhi chief secretary to install CCTV cameras in COVID-19 wards of every designated hospital in the national capital for proper monitoring, and set up alternative canteens for uninterrupt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020