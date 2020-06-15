Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court rules workers cannot be fired for being LGBT+

(Recasts, adds comment throughout) By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, June 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A U.S. Supreme Court ruling protecting gay and trans people from discrimination at work was hailed on Monday as the most significant moment in the fight for LGBT+ rights in the United States since same-sex marriage was legalized in 2015.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:41 IST
U.S. Supreme Court rules workers cannot be fired for being LGBT+

(Recasts, adds comment throughout) By Oscar Lopez

MEXICO CITY, June 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A U.S. Supreme Court ruling protecting gay and trans people from discrimination at work was hailed on Monday as the most significant moment in the fight for LGBT+ rights in the United States since same-sex marriage was legalized in 2015. In a 6-3 decision, the nation's top court decided gay and transgender people are protected under Title VII of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bans workplace discrimination on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin and religion.

"No trans people and no lesbian or gay people can ever be fired or discriminated against for being gay or transgender - that’s the immutable law of the land now," said Vandy Beth Glenn, who was fired in 2007 when she came out as a trans woman. "This is a win for all Americans,” Glenn told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, adding she was in tears upon hearing of the court’s ruling.

Currently more than half of LGBT+ Americans live in states without explicit workplace protections, according to U.S. think tank Movement Advancement Project, meaning they could be fired or harassed for being gay or trans with little legal recourse. Gerald Bostock, a Georgia man who lost his job as a child welfare services coordinator after joining a gay recreational softball team, said there were "truly no words to describe just how elated I am" after hearing of the ruling.

"When I was fired seven years ago, I was devastated," he said in a statement. "Today, we can go to work without the fear of being fired for who we are and who we love." Bostock's case was one of three addressed in the court decision.

In the ruling, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote: "In Title VII, Congress adopted broad language making it illegal for an employer to rely on an employee's sex when deciding to fire that employee. "We do not hesitate to recognize today a necessary consequence of that legislative choice: an employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law."

The court's ruling comes days after the administration of President Donald Trump announced a rollback of guidance implemented under President Barack Obama to protect trans people from discrimination in healthcare. "The Supreme Court's simple yet profound recognition that sex discrimination law protects LGBT+ employees is another important marker on the long path toward greater equality and justice for all," said Suzanne Goldberg of Columbia Law School's Sexuality and Gender Law Clinic.

Nicolas Talbott, a transgender man challenging a U.S. ban on trans people serving in the military, also hailed the ruling. "I know what it's like to be told I can’t do a job I’m qualified for just because I’m transgender,” he said in a statement.

"Especially now when so many have lost jobs and are struggling, the last thing we should be doing is erecting barriers that keep people who want to work and contribute from doing so."

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What changes are companies making in response to George Floyd protests?

The corporate response to a wave of protests over the treatment of African Americans has included pledges to increase diversity, donations to civil rights groups and, in some cases, changes in policies or practices long sought by critics. H...

"It was the right thing to do", says man in London anti-racism picture

Patrick Hutchinson, a black protester who carried a white man to safety during a scuffle in London between anti-racism protesters and far-right opponents said it was simply the right thing to do. A Reuters photograph of Hutchinson emerging ...

Case registered against Cong MLA for 'flouting' COVID-19 norms & holding son's marriage

Apparently flouting all COVID-19 norms, a Congress MLA held his sons marriage at Ballari recently, attended by leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Health Minister B Sriramulu, with the police registering a case. Accordi...

U.S. Supreme Court clears way for pipeline to cross Appalachian Trail

Ruling against environmentalists, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday decided that the federal government has the authority to allow a proposed 7.5 billion natural gas pipeline to cross under the popular Appalachian Trail in rural Virginia. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020