SC says no sale & registration of BS-IV vehicles will be permitted, pulls up automobile dealers assn for violating order

The Supreme Court on Monday made it clear that no sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles will be permitted in the country as it pulled up the Automobile Dealers association for violating its order that had given some limited relaxation. A livid court noted that as per the compliance affidavit filed regarding its March 27 order, more than 2,25,000 vehicles were waiting registration as on March 31 and this exceeded the figure which it had specified. It had allowed registration of 1.05 lakh two-wheelers, 2,250 passenger cars and 2,000 commercial vehicles which were sold but not registered across the country.

Observing that pollution from Bharat Stage(BS)-IV vehicles would be "injurious" and a "further burden on human health", it took umbrage over the "violation" of its March 27 order by which it had allowed sale of limited number of these vehicles for 10 days across India, except in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), after lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown. The top court had on March 27 said it was permitting sale of 10 per cent of unsold BS-IV vehicles to make up for six days lost due to the lockdown which was imposed on March 25.

The court in October 2018 said no BS-IV vehicle would be sold or registered in India from April 1, 2020. In 2016, the Centre had also announced that India would skip the BS-V norms and adopt BS-VI by 2020. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and S Abdul Nazeer, which heard the matter on Monday through video-conferencing, said it is "startling" to note that even after lifting of the lockdown on May 3, "when the sales have taken place and as per our order, no registration could have been made without informing this court as to how many vehicles have been sold throughout India." "It is made clear that now no registration and sale of the BS-IV vehicles is permitted," the bench said.

It said that registration of vehicles, which were to be sold out of the permitted 10 per cent, cannot be made without its permission and without giving particulars as ordered by the court in March. "There is clear cut violation of at least the second part of the order passed by this court (on March 27). Incomplete affidavit has been filed on June 13, 2020," the bench said, adding that there is "also violation" with regard to first part of its order.

"Our order is very clear that the manufacturers should have been ready because of the deadline set for BS-­VI compliant vehicles, there is no justification to extend the time which was fixed long back in the year 2018," the bench noted. "This court further observed that this is not something new which has occurred," it noted, adding, "It would be further injurious and further burden on human health to be caused by pollution from BS­-IV vehicles when BS­-VI vehicles are supposed to be produced by the manufactures well in advance, considering the deadline of March 31, 2020".

The bench said it is not inclined to permit registration of number of vehicles which were not mentioned in its order. "Let details of the vehicles which were sold upto March 31, 2020 and on which date they were sold, be also specified, specifically giving details of two­-wheelers, cars and other commercial vehicles and the sales made after lifting of the lockdown under 10 per cent throughout India by the members of the association (of automobile dealers) as well as the persons who are not the members of the association, be also furnished," the bench said. The association is known as Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA).

"It be also specified whether sale of vehicle was specified on E­-Vahan portal of Government of India as on March 31, 2020," the bench said, while making it clear that no registration of BS­-IV vehicle be made without its permission. The bench asked Additional Solicitor General A N S Nadkarni, appearing for the Centre, to collect details from all the RTOs and furnish information about how many BS-IV vehicles were sold and registered after lifting of the lockdown.

The bench posted the matter for hearing on June 19. BS emission norms are standards instituted by the government to regulate output of air pollutants from motor vehicles.

In March this year, the apex court was informed about the unsold inventory of BS-IV vehicles -- around seven lakh two wheelers, 15,000 passenger cars and 12,000 commercial vehicles. It was told that there were 1,05,000 two-wheelers, 2,250 passenger cars and 2,000 commercial vehicles, which were sold but not registered through out the country.

The top court had then ordered that vehicles, which were sold but not registered, be registered by the authorities by April 30. It had also asked the association of automobile dealers to furnish an affidavit the details of purchasers of these vehicles and also the details of registration.