Indian Army, Assam Police apprehend two cadres of NSCN (IM) in Assam's Tinsukia
Troops of Indian Army in a joint operation with Assam Police have apprehended two cadres of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak Muivah), also known as NSCN (IM), near Ledo area in Tinsukia District of Assam.ANI | Tinsukia (Assam) | Updated: 15-06-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 23:22 IST
Troops of Indian Army in a joint operation with Assam Police have apprehended two cadres of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak Muivah), also known as NSCN (IM), near Ledo area in Tinsukia District of Assam. As per the official statement, NSCN (IM) cadres were apprehended on Sunday. The apprehended cadres have been identified as SS Lt Col Rampong Hakhun Johny and SS Sgt Kochung Sankey.
"Based on a specific input the joint team launched an operation and apprehended the cadres from the area. It is suspected that the individuals were actively involved in subversive and extortion activities in Upper Assam," reads the statement. The team also recovered one foreign-made 9 mm Pistol, one Point 22 Pistol, 10 live rounds of ammunition and Rs 10,000 in cash from them.
The apprehended individual has been handed over to Ledo Police Station for further investigations. (ANI)
