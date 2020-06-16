Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Korean army 'fully ready' for action over South Korean propaganda leaflets -KCNA

Tensions have risen as Pyongyang threatened to sever inter-Korean ties and take retaliatory measures over the leaflets, which carry messages critical of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un including human rights abuses. Seoul's defence ministry called for Pyongyang to abide by the 2018 agreement, in which both sides' militaries vowed to cease "all hostile acts" and dismantled a number of structures along the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone between the two countries.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 08:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 08:11 IST
North Korean army 'fully ready' for action over South Korean propaganda leaflets -KCNA

North Korea's army is ready to take action if defector groups push ahead with their campaign to send propaganda leaflets into North Korea, state media said on Tuesday, in the latest warning of retaliatory measures. The General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA) said it has been studying an "action plan" to reenter zones that had been demilitarised under a 2018 inter-Korean pact and "turn the front line into a fortress."

"Our army will rapidly and thoroughly implement any decisions and orders of the Party and government," the KPA said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency. Tensions have risen as Pyongyang threatened to sever inter-Korean ties and take retaliatory measures over the leaflets, which carry messages critical of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un including human rights abuses.

Seoul's defence ministry called for Pyongyang to abide by the 2018 agreement, in which both sides' militaries vowed to cease "all hostile acts" and dismantled a number of structures along the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone between the two countries. "We're taking the situation seriously," ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo told a briefing. "Our military is maintaining readiness posture to be able to respond to any situation."

Several defector-led groups have regularly sent back flyers, together with food, $1 bills, mini radios and USB sticks containing South Korean dramas and news, usually by balloon over the border or in bottles by river. On Saturday, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of Kim who serves as a senior official of the ruling Workers' Party, said she ordered the military to prepare for unspecified "next action".

South Korea plans legal action against two of the defector groups, saying their actions fuel cross-border tensions, pose risks to residents living near the border and cause environmental damage. But the groups say they intend to push ahead with their planned campaign this week.

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in urged Pyongyang on Monday to keep peace agreements reached by the two leaders and return to dialogue.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Kanha National Park in MP reopens for tourists

The Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh, which was shut since March-end due to COVID-19 outbreak, has reopened for tourists after a gap of over two- and-a-half months, officials said. On the first day of its reopening on Monday, 76 touris...

FOREX-Fed debt buying drives demand for risk at the dollar's expense

The dollar nursed losses on Tuesday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would begin broad buying of corporate debt, boosting investor sentiment and appetite for riskier currencies. The Fed said it will start purchasing a diversifie...

More changes to firearms legislation signalled by NZ Police Minister

Further changes to firearms legislation are being signalled by the Police Minister as debate resumes in Parliament today on the Arms Legislation Bill.The bill creates a register to better track firearms in the community and brings in toughe...

Health Minister releases report of Health and Disability System Review

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all.The Health Minister today released the final report of the Health and Disability System Revie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020