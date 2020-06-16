Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi CM, Deputy CM visit COVID-19 facility centre at Surya hotel

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday visited The Surya Hotel, a dedicated COVID-19 facility that has been attached to the Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 14:56 IST
Delhi CM, Deputy CM visit COVID-19 facility centre at Surya hotel
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited The Surya Hotel here on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday visited The Surya Hotel, a dedicated COVID-19 facility that has been attached to the Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi. The visit to the facility came after the High Court gave permission to attach the hotel to the Holy Family Hospital, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility, for the treatment of patients.

Earlier the Delhi government, through an order on May 29, had attached four and five-star hotels with the large hospitals involved in treating coronavirus patients. "This facility should be operational with 120 beds in the next 2-3 days and will gradually be ramped up to 250-300 beds. In Delhi, 30-35 hotels will be requisitioned and we will be able to add 3000-3500 beds," said Chief Minister. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Cricket-COVID missteps topple Sandpaper-gate survivor Roberts

Friends in high places may have enabled Kevin Roberts surprise ascent to the top job at Cricket Australia in the wake of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, but he had few allies left when the knives came out during the coronavirus crisis.Cric...

COVID-19: 80 people working in UP CM helpline centre test positive

At least 80 people working for the Uttar Pradesh chief ministers helpline service here have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Tuesday. The first case among those working at the helpline was detected around 4-5 days bac...

Imagine how escalated situation must be: Omar on killing of Indian soldiers by Chinese army

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said if the Chinese can shoot dead three Indian soldiers during the de-escalation process, one can imagine how serious the situation must have been in the first place. Earlier in the day, ...

Uttar Pradesh govt transfers 14 IPS officers

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday transferred 14 Indian Police Service IPS officers. Among the transferred IPS officers is Anant Dev, currently posted as Police Deputy Inspector General of Police DIG, Kanpur Nagar. He has been appoint...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020