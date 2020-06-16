Left Menu
De-escalate situation on the Line of Actual Control: CPI(M)

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 22:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) expressed its deep condolences to the family members of the Indian Army personnel who lost their lives in a "violent face-off" with China's People's Liberation (PLA) Army yesterday night in eastern Ladakh and urged Central government to de-escalate situation at Line of Actual Control (LAC). CPI(M) in a statement said that "It is unfortunate that during the de-escalation process on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, a clash has taken place at Galwan valley. This has taken place after the talks between the two sides at a high military level began on June 6 to discuss the process of disengagement. Both sides have reported casualties."

"The Indian Army's statement that the military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation must ensure that peace prevails, "it added. CPM further said that the Central government should come out with an authoritative statement as to what actually happened.

"It is imperative that both Chinese and Indian governments immediately initiate high-level talks to defuse the situation and advance the process of disengagement on the basis of the agreed understanding on maintaining peace and tranquillity on the border," it said. These are the first Indian casualties in a clash with the PLA since 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

