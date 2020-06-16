21 new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi
A total of 21 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai, taking the total number of cases to 2,089.ANI | Mumbai (Dharavi) | Updated: 16-06-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 23:21 IST
A total of 21 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai, taking the total number of cases to 2,089. The death toll due to the virus stood at 77 in the locality.
"21 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Dharavi area of Mumbai, taking the total number of cases to 2,089. A total of 77 people have succumbed to the disease in the area so far," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra said. With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.
The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,900. The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,178 active cases, while 1,80,013 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)
