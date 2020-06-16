DDMA exempts govt functionaries from quarantine requirements

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday exempted constitutional and government functionaries and their staff members travelling across states on official work from the requirement of seven-day home quarantine if they are asymptomatic. India saw an increase of 10,667 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with the total count of cases crossing 3.43 lakh today, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 380 deaths reported in the past 24 hours due to the disease, the toll has reached 9,900. The Health Ministry said that COVID-19 recovery rate had improved to 52.47 per cent. (ANI)