Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath Singh holds meeting with CDS Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with three Service Chiefs (Army, Navy and Air Force) and the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat on Wednesday, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 13:56 IST
Rajnath Singh holds meeting with CDS Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh . Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with three Service Chiefs (Army, Navy and Air Force) and the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat on Wednesday, sources said. He also spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the current India-China border situation, they added.The meeting comes a day after it was confirmed that 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley area in Eastern Ladakh on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Singh expressed grief over the death of Indian soldiers and tweeted, "The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.""The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India's breavehearts," he said in another tweet. In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting, the Prime Minister's office said on Wednesday.

The violent face-off happened on late evening and the night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Sterling edges lower after UK inflation data, Brexit fears weigh

Sterling was slightly weaker on Wednesday after data showed inflation fell to its lowest level since June 2016 last month as the coronavirus pandemic sucked demand from the global economy and caused oil prices to tumble.Low inflation would ...

Himachal reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 568

Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the tally to 568 in the state, a mid-day COVID-19 bulletin stated. The state has tested 213 samples on Tuesday, eight of these tested positive and 154 were negative....

Tennis-Canada's Dabrowski slams decision to go ahead with US Open

Canadian doubles specialist Gabriela Dabrowski has hit out at the decision to go ahead with this years U.S. Open, saying that despite strict health protocols it will be impossible to protect players in a bio-secure bubble throughout the eve...

Hong Kong shares edge higher amid caution over fresh virus cases in China, U.S.

Hong Kong shares ended slightly higher on Wednesday, as investors remained cautious that a resurgence in new coronavirus cases in China and the United States could slow down global economic recovery. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020