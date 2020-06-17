India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 52.8 percent: Health Ministry

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday informed that the recovery rate of patients suffering from COVID-19 has risen to 52.8 percent in the country. Currently, 1,55,227 active cases are under medical supervision.

"During the last 24 hours, 6,922 COVID-19 patients were cured. A total of1,86,934 patients, so far, have been cured of COVID-19," read a statement from the ministry. The number of government labs have been increased to 674 while private labs have been increased to 250.

In the last 24 hours, 1,63,187 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested so far is 60,84,256. On Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported that India's recovery rate was 52.47per cent. (ANI)