India will take back every inch of its territory from China: Harish Rawat
Congress General Secretary and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday said that India will take back every inch of its territory from China and not let the sacrifices of its troops go in vain.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:58 IST
Congress General Secretary and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday said that India will take back every inch of its territory from China and not let the sacrifices of its troops go in vain. "China has stabbed India from the back. 20 Indian army personnel lost their lives in the Galwan valley in Ladakh. We will not let the sacrifices of our brave soldiers go in vain. The entire country is standing firmly behind its armed forces," Rawat said.
"Our enemies should know that in 1971, India had heralded the birth of a new nation on the map of the world. In 1965 and 1999, Indian forces had driven away Pakistan from its territory. They should know that India will take back every inch of its territory from China," he added. At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off with the Chinese security forces in the intervening night of June 15 and 16. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Harish Rawat
- China
- Congress
- Uttarakhand
- Galwan
- Ladakh
- Indian Army
- Colonel
- Pakistan
ALSO READ
CM Office in Secretariat building closed for three days after Uttarakhand cabinet minister tests positive for COVID-19
Uttarakhand: 3 cops suspended for extorting Rs 20,000 from taxi driver
41 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand
Veteran Cong leader tests positive for coronavirus after his death in Ladakh
Sizeable number of Chinese troops moved into eastern Ladakh: Rajnath Singh