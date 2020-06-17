Wreath-laying ceremony of Indian Army Hawaldar martyred in face-off with Chinese troops, held in Patna

The wreath-laying ceremony of Indian Army Hawaldar Sunil Kumar who lost his life in violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley, Ladakh was performed at the Patna Airport on Wednesday. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, State BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were present at the ceremony.

In a strong message to China after the killing of at least 20 Indian soldiers in the violent face-off with Chinese troops, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated. At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.

The violent face-off happened in Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.(ANI)