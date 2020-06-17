Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy
With a full U.S. economic recovery out of reach until the coronavirus pandemic is brought to heel, the Federal Reserve will use its "full range of tools" to cushion households and businesses, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Wednesday.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:52 IST
With a full U.S. economic recovery out of reach until the coronavirus pandemic is brought to heel, the Federal Reserve will use its "full range of tools" to cushion households and businesses, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Wednesday. The recession is hurting Americans unequally, taking the deepest toll on African Americans and other minorities, Powell said in prepared remarks for his testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. The remarks were identical to those he submitted prior to his testimony to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.
"If not contained and reversed, the downturn could further widen gaps in economic well-being that the long expansion had made some progress in closing," Powell said in his remarks. Congress has allocated nearly $3 trillion in financial relief and the U.S. central bank has pumped trillions of dollars of credit into the economy to cushion it from the fallout from the pandemic.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jerome Powell
- Fed
- Congress
- African Americans
- Senate Banking Committee
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Congress targets ruling K. Chandrashekar Rao govt over unemployment issue on Telangana Formation Day
UP Congress says it will move HC against rejection of Lallu' bail plea
Rugby Africa holds meetings with federations, doctors concerning health situation
Confederate monument in Alabama partially removed overnight
TRIFED re-opens all outlets and eCommerce portals to support tribal artisans