Psychiatric social counselling services for health care workers of Delhi govt
Psychiatric social counselling services will be available through tele-counselling for doctors, nurses, other health care workers and all other frontline workers fighting Covid-19 pandemic, under the aegis of Delhi government.
Psychiatric social counselling services will be available through tele-counselling for doctors, nurses, other health care workers and all other frontline workers fighting Covid-19 pandemic, under the aegis of Delhi government. This came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed Delhi Chief Secretary that psycho-social counselling of doctors and nurses engaged in service to humanity through the treatment of Corona patients should also be done.
"It is notified that Psychiatric Social Counselling Services are available through Tele-Counselling for Doctors, Nurses, other Health care workers and all other frontline workers, under the aegis of Government of Delhi," read the order by Delhi government. "This services named "Samarthan" by IHBAS, with support of Delhi Psychiatric Society (DPS) and in collaboration with the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) and Delhi Medical Association (DMA), Senior expert Psychiatrists from the Government and Private Sectors have offered to provide voluntary services for Tele-Counselling, with back-up services in person, as and when required, from IHBAS emergency services round the clock, from the Psychiatry Department of the COVID hospitals or their linked hospitals," it said.
Tele-counselling Services will be available at 9868396802 or 9868396859 from 8 AM to 8 PM (Monday to Saturday). (ANI)
