Army pays last respects to Col B Santosh Babu who lost his life in Ladakh face-off

The Indian Army paid its last respects to Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, who was among the 20 Indian soldiers killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 18-06-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 00:00 IST
The Indian Army paid its last respects to Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, who was among the 20 Indian soldiers killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. "The mortal remains of the officer was received at Hakimpet Air Force Station by senior government officials and military personnel of headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area with full military honours befitting a soldier," according to an official release.

Colonel Babu is an alumni of Sainik School Korukonda and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He got commissioned into the Bihar Regiment from Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and went on to complete the prestigious Defence Service Staff Course from Wellington before taking over the command of his Battalion.

Colonel Babu is survived by his wife and two children, who reached Hyderabad for the cremation accompanied by officials of Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area. "A wreath on behalf of the Army Commander and all ranks of Southern Command was laid in honour of the valiant soldier by Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, Commandant, MCEME. Wife of Col Santosh Babu B Santosh and children paid tribute," said the release.

Tributes were also paid by Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, State Ministers K Rama Rao, Malla Reddy, Jagdish Reddy, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar among others. The cremation of Colonel Santosh Babu will be performed with full military honours on Thursday at his home town Suryapet in presence of family members and well-wishers. (ANI)

