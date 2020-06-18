Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canadian province Alberta to study forming own pension plan, police force

A vocal separatist movement, called Wexit, gained momentum after last year’s federal election, but Kenney prefers keeping Alberta in Canada. The premier said his government will study the panel's recommendations to replace the CPP with a provincial plan, as well as forming a provincial police force to replace the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 01:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 01:37 IST
Canadian province Alberta to study forming own pension plan, police force

The Canadian province of Alberta will study replacing the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) with a provincial plan and establishing a provincial police force, Premier Jason Kenney said on Wednesday after a panel recommended it adopt the ideas.

The provincial government received 25 recommendations in a report by the "Fair Deal Panel," commissioned in 2019 by Kenney's United Conservative Party government to improve the province's standing in Canada. Alberta, which depends on oil and gas revenues, has been hit hard by a crash in prices. The national government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is unpopular there and criticized for not protecting its interests.

"The panel's recommendations summarize what can and must be done to end these threats, ease these tensions and obtain a fair deal for Alberta within the federation," said Kenney, a former federal Conservative minister. A vocal separatist movement, called Wexit, gained momentum after last year’s federal election, but Kenney prefers keeping Alberta in Canada.

The premier said his government will study the panel's recommendations to replace the CPP with a provincial plan, as well as forming a provincial police force to replace the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Replacing the CPP could mean Alberta, which has a young population, may contribute a lower percentage while maintaining similar benefits, the panel wrote.

Alberta could legally start operating its pension plan on three years notice. An Alberta police force would enable local control over law enforcement, the panel wrote, although the province and municipalities would absorb extra cost.

Several provinces have provincial police forces and Quebec has its own pension plan. Other recommendations include holding a referendum on whether to continue the national equalization program, in which Ottawa transfers money to poorer provinces. Kenney said Alberta would do so next year, although changes would require support from federal legislators and two-thirds of the provinces.

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirusEver since the novel coronavirus reached Cuba, a tall cardboard box with arms and legs can be seen tottering around a Havana suburb,...

Face masks outside now compulsory in major Turkish cities

Turkey on Thursday made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when outside in the countrys largest cities of Istanbul and Ankara, as well as the northwestern city of Bursa, in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Turkish off...

India received overwhelming support in its election to the UN Security Council: Indian Amb Tirumurti

India received overwhelming support in its election to the UN Security Council and it will continue to provide leadership and a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system, Indias Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tir...

Italian study shows no improvement from Roche's rheumatoid arthritis drug for COVID-19

Roche Holding AGs Actemra did not improve symptoms in patients with early-stage COVID-19 pneumonia, scientists conducting a study of the drug in Italy said on Wednesday, raising questions about the potential of the Swiss drugmakers rheumato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020