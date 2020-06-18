Left Menu
Andhra Legislative Council adjourned sine die

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council adjourned sine die on Wednesday after a daylong heated arguments.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 18-06-2020 04:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 04:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council adjourned sine die on Wednesday after a daylong heated arguments. The ruling YSRCP wanted to table and discuss two bills related to Andhra Pradesh capital, however, the opposition TDP, which has majority in the House, prevented the bills being placed before the Council. Amid the ruckus, the house was adjourned.

At first, the Budget bill, and other bills were placed before the Council. TDP opposed for taking the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Bill 2020 and Decentralisation of Administration-Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020, citing the reason that the bills were before the select committee and in court cases. TDP gave notice to the chair not to take up the bills for discussion. The TDP asked for a discussion on the Money Appropriation (budget) bill at first, but ruling YSRCP did not accept that. It argued that the Budget bill should be the last bill to be passed as it will signal the end of the business and that the house has to discuss other bills at first. From then onwards, ruckus started in the House.

Late in the evening as pandemonium continued the chair announced adjournment of the House sine die without passing any bill including the Money Appropriation (budget) bill and bills related to the capital issue. (ANI)

