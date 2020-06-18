Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will withdraw 96 pc of Rs 4 lakh cr AGR related dues raised against PSUs, Centre tells SC

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that DoT has filed an affidavit explaining the reason for raising the demand of AGR related dues against the PSUs. DoT sought time from the bench, hearing the matter through video-conferencing, to respond to the affidavits filed by private telecom companies, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd, on payment of their dues based on the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 13:06 IST
Will withdraw 96 pc of Rs 4 lakh cr AGR related dues raised against PSUs, Centre tells SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has decided to withdraw 96 per cent of the Rs 4 lakh crore demand for AGR related dues raised against non-telecom PSUs like GAIL. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that DoT has filed an affidavit explaining the reason for raising the demand of AGR related dues against the PSUs.

DoT sought time from the bench, hearing the matter through video-conferencing, to respond to the affidavits filed by private telecom companies, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd, on payment of their dues based on the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR). The bench asked the telecom companies to file their financial statements before it and fixed the matter for hearing in third week of July.

During the hearing, the bench asked about the security and guarantees which can be sought from telecom companies to ensure payment of the dues. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Vodafone Idea, said that it has already paid Rs 7,000 crore to the DoT, but presently keeping in mind the “precarious” financial condition, it was not in a position to furnish any bank guarantee. The bench observed that during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, telecom is the sector which is making money and they should deposit some money as the government need that to deal with the situation.

On June 11, the apex court had asked the DoT to reconsider its demand seeking Rs 4 lakh crore in past dues from non-telecom PSUs, saying raising such a demand using its verdict on dues of telecom companies was "totally impermissible". The apex court had also asked telecom firms to file affidavit explaining the time needed by them to clear the remaining statutory dues that arose from the court's verdict, which included non-telecom revenues in the definition of AGR for calculating the amount due to the government. The bench had also asked the government about the guarantees that can be sought to ensure telecom companies abide by a time frame and payment schedule. Following the apex court's October 2019 verdict on the AGR to be used for calculating government dues such as licence fee and spectrum charges, the DoT had sought Rs 4 lakh crore in past dues from gas utility GAIL India Ltd, electricity transmission firm PowerGrid, Oil India Ltd, Delhi Metro and others. The state-owned firms challenged the demand, saying telecom was not their core business and revenue from licences such as ISP formed a meagre part of their revenue.

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Trump asked China to help him win in 2020, offered 'favors to dictators,' Bolton says

In a withering behind-the-scenes portrayal, President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton accused him of sweeping misdeeds that included explicitly seeking Chinese President Xi Jinpings help to win re-election. Bolton...

Nepal's Upper House endorses proposal seeking to update new map

Nepals Upper House on Thursday endorsed the New Map Amendment Bill Coat of Arms unanimously. A total of 57 lawmakers voted in support while none voted against, or abstained. The new bill proposes a change in the map of Nepal to include part...

Malaysia could send Rohingya detainees back out to sea - sources

Malaysia is considering a plan to send nearly 300 Rohingya Muslim refugees detained after arriving on a damaged boat back out to sea once the ship has been fixed, two security sources told Reuters on Thursday.Muslim-majority Malaysia has be...

Indian front-line troops broke consensus, says China

China on Thursday alleged that Indian front-line troops broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control LAC which led to the violent clash in the Galwan valley area. Indian front-line troops broke the consensus and crossed the Li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020