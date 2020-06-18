Hungary's restrictions on NGO funding are illegal, EU top court says

Hungary’s law that requires civil organizations to disclose their foreign donors is breaking European Union rules that protect the bloc’s fundamental rights, the Court of the European Union ruled on Thursday.

"By imposing obligations of registration, declaration and publication on certain categories of civil society organisations directly or indirectly receiving support from abroad ... Hungary had introduced discriminatory and unjustified restrictions with regard to both the organisations at issue and the persons granting them such support," the court said.

The Hungarian law is part of a number of measures against what the government sees as unfair foreign influence, linked to its feud with Budapest-born U.S. billionaire George Soros. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has repeatedly accused non-governmental organizations (NGOs) funded by Soros of political meddling.