Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC expresses dissatisfaction with Delhi govt, civic bodies over seismic stability of buildings

The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed its dissatisfaction with the Delhi government and civic bodies over the lack of implementation of an action plan related to the seismic stability of buildings in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:02 IST
HC expresses dissatisfaction with Delhi govt, civic bodies over seismic stability of buildings
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed its dissatisfaction with the Delhi government and civic bodies over the lack of implementation of an action plan related to the seismic stability of buildings in the national capital. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan listed the matter related to earthquakes for further hearing on July 8. However, the bench was not happy with the response submitted by the Delhi government and other civic bodies.

The bench was hearing an application filed by advocate Arpit Bhargav. The fresh application was filed on an old pending public interest litigation (PIL) pending since 2015. The application sought directions to the respondents to act in a time-bound manner and apprise this court about the steps taken and intended to be taken in case a major earthquake strikes Delhi in the near future.

The plea had submitted that several earthquakes had struck Delhi since April 12 and experts have the opinion that a major earthquake can hit the national capital anytime. Delhi government, in an affidavit, told the High Court that all the five urban local bodies are directed to ensure compliance of the action plan notified by the department in letter and spirit including to complete the Structural Safety Audit, detailed survey to identify the unsafe buildings, empanel the structural engineers.

It also said that the bodies have been directed to identify the high-risk buildings for ascertaining the requirement of retrofitting and would classify the buildings, on the basis of the year of construction, in their respective jurisdiction in a time-bound manner. It said that all the urban local bodies are directed further that all new building plans should be sanctioned as per the action plan notified and to submit their respective disaster management plan and incorporating therein details of rescue centres, details of required logistics at the time of the earthquake and detailed action plan in case of an earthquake.

The High Court, had earlier, directed all commissioners of civic bodies to file affidavits explaining the plan to deal with earthquakes and how it is to be implemented on an urgent basis. The court had directed them to make citizens aware of the precautions that have to be taken and the action plan of the government. SDMC, in its affidavit, submitted that the Delhi government in its notification dated April 24, has proposed to constitute a committee comprising of officials from municipal corporations and two experts from IITS of such other premier institute in the field for guiding the general public as well as professionals to ensure effective implementation of the action plan.

It said that public notices will be issued in the leading newspapers for the owners of all educational buildings, institutional buildings, assembly buildings, hospitals, malls, cinema halls, and all other buildings having height more than 15 meters for getting their buildings structurally audited from the empanelled structural engineers and submit structural audit report with existing building plan to the concerned Executive Engineer (Building) within six months. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Novartis partners with Uganda, Tanzania to expand Africa Sickle Cell Disease program

New collaborations aim to reduce the burden of sickle cell disease SCD in East Africa and improve access to high-quality care Program continues to progress in Ghana with more than 2000 patients being treated with hydroxyurea in 11 treatment...

Students reach college for second PUC exam in Karnataka

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, scores of students on Thursday arrived at Mount Carmel College for Karnataka second PUC Exam 2020 English paper. We have sanitised the college premises. Hand sanitisers are available in corridors and classroom...

WHO hopes for hundreds of millions of vaccine doses this year, 2 billion next year

The World Health Organization hopes hundreds of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine can be produced this year and 2 billion doses by the end of 2021, chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Thursday.The WHO is drawing up plans to he...

EU leaders to greenlight extending Russia economic sanctions, sources say

European Union leaders are expected on Friday to back extending the blocs main economic sanctions against Russia until the end of January, 2021, diplomatic sources and officials said. The EU hit Russias energy, financial and arms sectors af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020