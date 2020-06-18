Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC gives relief to cancer survivor in case against Customs

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and N R Borkar was hearing a petition filed by a cancer survivor complaining that the Customs authorities had withheld four boxes of feeding tubes he had imported from the US. DHL Express (India) Ltd, the courier agency, told the court that it would submit the Bill of Entry of the package to the Customs Commissioner on Thursday itself.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 17:17 IST
HC gives relief to cancer survivor in case against Customs

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Customs authorities in Mumbai to ensure that a parcel of feeding tubes is handed over without delay to a cancer survivor who had ordered it from the United States. A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and N R Borkar was hearing a petition filed by a cancer survivor complaining that the Customs authorities had withheld four boxes of feeding tubes he had imported from the US.

DHL Express (India) Ltd, the courier agency, told the court that it would submit the Bill of Entry of the package to the Customs Commissioner on Thursday itself. The court then asked the petitioner to forward Form No 7, which contains a declaration of items in the imported package, to the Customs Commissioner.

"The Customs Commissioner shall process the documents received and ensure that the parcel containing Osmolite Nutrio N-Food for Tube Feeding Patient is handed over to the advocates of the petitioner or their representatives within 24 hours," the court directed. The bench adjourned the hearing to June 22 so that the customs authorities can inform about compliance of the order.

The petitioner, a Mumbai resident, was diagnosed with oral cancer in December 2016 and underwent a surgery. As a consequence, he needs a feeding tube to consume food. He has to import feeding tubes from the US as they are not available in India, he told the court.

As per his petition, the assistant commissioner of customs, whose office is located at Air Cargo Complex at Sahar in suburban Andheri, withheld the latest consignment of feeding tubes on grounds that remained unclear. The petitioner would soon run out of his existing stock of feeding tubes, the plea contended.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Plenty of liquidity available in the system: SBI chairman

State Bank of India SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar on Thursday said that there is enough liquidity available in the system and also interest rates have moderated to a large extent. Speaking at a webinar organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce, ...

Over 15,000 migrant workers returning to Maha daily: minister

More than 15,000 migrant workers who had left Maharashtra during lockdown are returning to the state every day as industries have resumed operations in a phased manner, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday. The lockdown on account o...

Shraddha Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: He danced to his own tune

Days after Sushant Singh Rajputs death, his friend and Chhichhore co-star Shraddha Kapoor say his passing has left a huge void but she will remember the actor as someone full of kindness, intelligence, and curiosity. Rajput, 34, was found d...

Former Japanese justice minister, lawmaker wife arrested for suspected vote-buying

A former Japanese justice minister and his lawmaker wife were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of vote-buying, prosecutors said, in a serious blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he struggles with falling public support. Support for Abe, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020