Portraits of former Confederate House speakers to be removed -Pelosi

Portraits of former Confederate House speakers to be removed -PelosiReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 20:43 IST
Portraits of four former House of Representatives speakers who served the Confederacy will be removed from the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.
The portraits will be removed on Friday, the Juneteenth holiday marking the end of U.S. slavery, she said. The move comes after nationwide protests against police brutality after the killing of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis.
