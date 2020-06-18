Left Menu
Under Amit Shah's leadership, COVID-19 pandemic will be defeated in Delhi: Nityanand Rai

Union Minister for State for Home Nityanand Rai on Thursday visited four rapid testing centres of COVID-19 in different parts of Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 21:01 IST
Union Minister for State for Home Nityanand Rai visited testing centres in Delhi on Thursday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for State for Home Nityanand Rai on Thursday visited four rapid testing centres of COVID-19 in different parts of Delhi. He stated that under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah, COVID-19 pandemic will come to an end in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Rai said, "With the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and efforts of Home Minister Amit Shah, COVID-19 pandemic will be defeated in Delhi. The situation in Delhi is worrisome but after the Home Minister himself took over the command in his own hands, many steps have been taken to fight coronavirus. Home Minister Amit Shah himself visited the LNJP Hospital, a COVID-19 dedicated hospital to take stock of the situation." Rai stated that the Delhi government is also making efforts to fight with coronavirus cases.

"Total 169 rapid testing centres have been set up today and the tests are being conducted via new Rapid Antigen methodology approved by ICMR. The benefit of rapid testing is that results come out within 15 minutes," said Rai. "Today, I went to four centres in Aya Nagar, Mehrauli, Dakshinpuri and Tigri. Our colleague G Kishan Reddy also visited many centres. When I visited I came to know that the plan which the Home Minister has prepared is working on the ground rapidly. A large number of people have turned up for COVID-19 tests in different locations and it will be completed by this evening," he added.

The Union Minister said that the benefit of rapid antigen methodology testing system gives results within 15 minutes. "It will help us to know how many people are infected with COVID-19 in containment zone or high-risk zone. The biggest advantage is that after the test, the risk of infection of other people is reduced," he added.

"Delhi would be given priority for these kits. 169 centres have been set up across Delhi," said Rai. (ANI)

