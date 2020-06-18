Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. offers $10 million reward for capture of former Colombian rebels

Marquez, a FARC commander who was one of the negotiators of the peace accord, disappeared in 2018 after his nephew was arrested and bundled off to the United States. Santrich had been set to serve in one of 10 congressional seats granted to former rebels under the deal.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 22:18 IST
U.S. offers $10 million reward for capture of former Colombian rebels

The United States on Thursday said it was offering rewards of up to $10 million each for information leading to the arrest or conviction of two former leaders of Colombia's FARC rebel group.

Seuxis Hernandez and Luciano Marin, best known by their respective noms de Guerre Jesus Santrich and Ivan Marquez, had originally supported the 2016 peace accord between Colombia's government and the Marxist-led Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). But both later rejected the deal. The two "have a long history of involvement in drug trafficking activities, which resulted in their criminal indictments," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

The Colombian government, in a separate statement, said the capture of the men would contribute to the stability of the peace process. Marquez, a FARC commander who was one of the negotiators of the peace accord, disappeared in 2018 after his nephew was arrested and bundled off to the United States.

Santrich had been set to serve in one of 10 congressional seats granted to former rebels under the deal. But he was indicted by the United States for drug trafficking that allegedly occurred in 2017, after the peace deal. The indictment sparked months of legal wrangling, including his arrest, before he too disappeared in mid-2019. Both men reappeared in August 2019 in a video they said was filmed in the Amazon announcing a new offensive against the government.

The announcement was condemned at the time by President Ivan Duque's government, the United Nations, and the FARC political party, whose leadership said the majority of former rebels remain committed to peace. Implementation of the accord has been hampered by the murder of hundreds of former guerrillas and human rights activists. Delays in funding to create more economic opportunities for former combatants have also set back the peace process amid deep political polarization in the South American country.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Wheels India cast aluminium plant to go on stream in Sep: MD

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

SAD-BJP workers hold protests in Punjab demanding restoration of blue cards

The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday submitted memorandums to Deputy Commissioners across the state, demanding immediate restoration of all blue cards to the underprivileged sections of society. SAD&#160;and BJ...

Ex-analyst gets 2.5 years for leaking info to journalists

A former counterterrorism analyst who leaked classified information to two journalists, including one he was dating, has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement Thursday. Henry Ky...

France commits 200 million Euros for India's COVID-19 response

France and India Thursday signed an agreement committing 200 million euros to increase the state and central governments capacities to support Indias most vulnerable people in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. The credit financing agreement ...

Trump global media chief faces GOP backlash over firings

The new chief of U.S.-funded global media is facing a conservative backlash over his decision to fire the heads of two international broadcasters, adding to concerns about the direction of the agency, which oversees the Voice of America and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020