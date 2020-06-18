Left Menu
Development News Edition

GST evasion racket: industrialist in DGGI custody till June 22

The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) arrested Indore-based industrialist, Kishore Wadhwani (55) in connection with the illegal trade from a hotel in Mumbai on June 15. He was produced before judicial magistrate (first class) Anupriya Parashar here on Thursday.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 18-06-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 23:31 IST
GST evasion racket: industrialist in DGGI custody till June 22

The money earned through evasion of GST in an illegal trade of pan masala and tobacco products by a racket here which was recently exposed could have been sent to Pakistan and Dubai, DGGI told a local court on Thursday. The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) arrested Indore-based industrialist, Kishore Wadhwani (55) in connection with the illegal trade from a hotel in Mumbai on June 15.

He was produced before judicial magistrate (first class) Anupriya Parashar here on Thursday. Special public prosecutor Chandan Airen urged the court to send Wadhwani in the custody of the probe agency till June 22. The court granted the request.

The DGGI alleged that Wadhwani was the main beneficiary of the inter-state GST evasion racket as well as it main conspirator. The agency was trying to collect evidence regarding suspected routing of money obtained from the racket to Pakistan and Dubai, it said.

Wadhwani has resident visa of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and had invested in a hotel business in Dubai, the DGGI alleged. Wadhwanis lawyer termed all these allegations as false and said that he had nothing to do with GST evasion.

THe DGGI, meanwhile, also informed the court that during transit remand process at Mumbai court, Wadhwani claimed that he had contracted coronavirus, but he tested negative during medical check-up..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Wheels India cast aluminium plant to go on stream in Sep: MD

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What is next for immigrant 'Dreamers' after U.S. Supreme Court ruling?

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled 5-4 against President Donald Trumps move to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals DACA program that offers work permits and deportation relief to certain immigrants who came to the country i...

Discord thwarts U.N. nuclear watchdog's plans for virtual Iran meeting

Opposition led by China to a planned resolution rebuking Iran at the U.N. nuclear watchdogs 35-nation board has forced it to call an in-person session after four days of meeting online because of the coronavirus, diplomats said on Thursday....

COVID-19 death toll in Bihar rises to 44 with 5 new fatalities; total cases climb to 7,040

The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar rose to 44 on Thursday with five fatalities being reported in 24 hours while the total tally of cases breached the 7,000-mark as 100 people tested positive for the dreaded disease, a top health department of...

SAD-BJP workers hold protests in Punjab demanding restoration of blue cards

The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday submitted memorandums to Deputy Commissioners across the state, demanding immediate restoration of all blue cards to the underprivileged sections of society. SAD&#160;and BJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020