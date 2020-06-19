Left Menu
Paris police bans three protests, including U.S. Embassy demonstration

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-06-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 14:38 IST
The Paris police authority said it had decided to ban three protests scheduled for Saturday, including a demonstration in front of the U.S. Embassy, due to fears of public disorder and COVID-19 risks. The police added in a statement on Friday that its decision to ban one of the protests was in light of recent gang violence between ethnic communities in Dijon and Nice.

Last Saturday, protesters at an anti-racism rally in central Paris clashed with police, as a wave of anger continued to sweep the world following the death in the United States of African American George Floyd.

