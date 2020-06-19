Left Menu
A Delhi court on Friday refused to extend the interim bail granted to former Congress councilor Ishrat Jahan, who is facing probe for her alleged role in the violence that took place in Northeast Delhi in February this year.

Updated: 19-06-2020 17:31 IST
Delhi violence: Court refuses to extend interim bail of ex-Congress councilor Ishrat Jahan
A Delhi court on Friday refused to extend the interim bail granted to former Congress councilor Ishrat Jahan, who is facing probe for her alleged role in the violence that took place in Northeast Delhi in February this year. Jahan was earlier granted interim bail for a period of 10 days for getting married.

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana, while dismissing the application, observed that the interim bail can only be granted in exceptional circumstances. Considering the circumstances, including the opinion of the doctor and the nurse, no ground is made out for the extension, the court held.

Advocate Lalit Valecha, appearing for Jahan, submitted that her husband came in contact with a COVID-19 relative and has been advised to undergo the test himself. Valecha also submitted that Jahan has also developed certain symptoms and sought an extension of seven days to her interim bail.

On the other hand, the investigation officer told the court that the doctor has not prescribed any COVID-19 test and it has been reported that it is a simple case of flu. Ishrat, in her earlier bail plea, had said that she has been falsely implicated in the matter and she was only a supporter of the ongoing peaceful protest.

According to the FIR and investigation agency, Jahan was allegedly trying to incite people during North-East Delhi violence by giving out provocative speeches during the protests against the Citizen Amendment Act. (ANI)

