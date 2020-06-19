EU leaders committed to clinching Brexit deal, but "not at any cost"Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:23 IST
The European Union is committed to clinching an agreement with Britain on its future relationship with the bloc it left at the end of January, but not at any cost, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday after a meeting of EU leaders. Michel told a news conference that Brussels and London needed to intensify negotiations before the Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31.
He added that the EU's positions on level-playing field fairness issues and Northern Ireland remained essential. (... by John Chalmers)
